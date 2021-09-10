CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Get 5 Free Wendy's Jr. Frosty Treats, But There's A Catch

By Ralph Schwartz
Cover picture for the articleThere's nothing scary about Wendy's Halloween promotion. Drop by the fast food restaurant and pick up the most satisfying book you'll find this time of year — that is, if you like Wendy's Frosty treats. Wendy's has announced in a news release (via PR Newswire) that Boo! Books are available for $1 at participating locations through October 31. Inside, you'll find five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats, plus something new this year: a coupon for free fries that can be redeemed with the Wendy's app.

