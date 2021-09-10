CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Last Duel Review

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Last Duel was reviewed at the Venice Film Festival, where it made its world premiere. It will hit theaters on Oct. 15. The Last Duel takes us back to a dark chapter in French history as director Ridley Scott strikes an unforgiving tone for this tale of gruesome, bloody combat. Based on true events, the film’s grim story and overwhelming bleak atmosphere sets the stage for an emotional tale of one woman’s fight for justice in the face of honor, duty, and so-called chivalry.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Matt Damon
Variety

Ben Affleck Says ‘The Last Duel’ Will ‘Generate a Lot of Catharsis and Empathy’ Among Audiences

Ben Affleck hopes that his latest movie, “The Last Duel,” will generate “a lot of catharsis and empathy” among audiences of the Ridley Scott-directed historical epic, which premieres Friday at the Venice Film Festival. Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Affleck said the story is “one that I hoped would develop in the viewer a sense of compassion, and the idea that we might look at one another in a different way, and with more empathy, and with the sense of wondering whether or not our personal perspective might not take into consideration completely the other person’s reality, history,...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reunite at the Venice Film Festival For ‘The Last Duel’ Event

The Boston-born actors appeared together, looking dapper as ever, as their latest film together was screened at the iconic film festival. The boys are back in town! Ben Affleck, 49, and Matt Damon, 50, looked incredibly handsome as they appeared at a photo call at the Venice Film Festival on Friday September 10. The famous buddies were both at the annual movie event with their latest film together: The Last Duel. The childhood friends turned movie stars were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet!
LOS ANGELES, CA
d1softballnews.com

the day of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and The Last Duel

And on the penultimate day the Bennifers arrived … What a pre-final, for the Venice Film Festival 2021! Are you ready? Except last minute surprises tonight at 9pm (approximately) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will do their first red carpet together. That of The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, to be exact. The English director awarded with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. It is very likely that then everyone will move to Venice, for the amfAR party …
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Duel#French#Knights Jean De Carrouges
imdb.com

Zurich Film Festival Reveals Line-Up: ‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel,’ ‘French Dispatch’ to Join ‘No Time to Die’

Zurich Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 23, has revealed this year’s line-up of films, including Princess Diana-inspired “Spencer” with Kirsten Stewart and Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.”. Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” starring Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” featuring...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Jodie Comer dazzles as she joins Hollywood heavyweights Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at The Last Duel photocall ahead of the Ridley Scott-directed epic's Venice Film Festival premiere

Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon looked ready for action as they prepared for the premiere of their new movie The Last Duel on Friday. The Killing Eve star, 28, was a vision in an elegant textured top with a black skirt as she attended the photocall via water taxi with the Hollywood heavyweights, aged 48 and 50 respectively, at the Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Jodie Comer looks ready for battle as she gets on horseback in upcoming historical drama The Last Duel alongside on-screen husband Matt Damon

Jodie Comer looked ready for battle as she appeared on horseback in a new image from her upcoming film The Last Duel. The Killing Eve actress stars alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver in the historical drama directed by Ridley Scott which is set to premiere at The Venice Film Festival on Friday, September 10.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
metaflix.com

Adam Driver Looks Ready To Kill In New ‘The Last Duel’ Photo

I do not share John Oliver’s enthusiasm for wanting to be physically pulverized by Adam Driver. That said, I do not doubt that he could probably snap me like a toothpick if he wanted to. If there is one guy who I am more than certain could kill someone with a sword in Hollywood, my money is on Adam “Kylo Ren was the only good part of the ‘Star Wars’ sequels” Douglas “Also was great on SNL” Driver!
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Venice Film Festival 2021: Matt Damon cuts a sharp figure in a dark navy suit while wife Luciana Barroso stuns in a strapless sequin gown at The Last Duel premiere

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso cut very stylish figures as they attended the premiere of his film The Last Duel amid the 78th Venice Film Festival on Friday. The actor, 50, looked sharp in a dark navy suit while he posed alongside his stunning partner, 45, who wowed in a black, strapless sequin gown.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy