The Last Duel Review
The Last Duel was reviewed at the Venice Film Festival, where it made its world premiere. It will hit theaters on Oct. 15. The Last Duel takes us back to a dark chapter in French history as director Ridley Scott strikes an unforgiving tone for this tale of gruesome, bloody combat. Based on true events, the film’s grim story and overwhelming bleak atmosphere sets the stage for an emotional tale of one woman’s fight for justice in the face of honor, duty, and so-called chivalry.www.ign.com
Comments / 0