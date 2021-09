We are now only a few weeks away from the big 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World Resort, and all four parks are getting ready to celebrate. When the theme park icons were announced, we knew Magic Kingdom would decorate Cinderella Castle, Disney’s Hollywood Studios would give the Tower of Terror some shimmer, Disney’s Animal Kingdom would project onto the Tree of Life, and Spaceship Earth over in EPCOT would receive a permanent change as points of light would be added to the ball so that it would shine outward. We recently saw testing of the Beacons of Light, which you can check out by clicking here.

