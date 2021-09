Just this week a staffer of ours struck up a conversation with a group of guys meeting over coffee and she quickly learned that every one of them reads our newspaper. So she used that opportunity to ask them what they’d like to see (or see more of) in our coverage. One said he’d like to see more local nature stories. He mentioned changes in wildlife behavior he’d observed on his Poudre Canyon property brought on by last year’s Cameron Peak fires. That same day Steve Den submitted an impeccably written short story about pine squirrels along with a photo — see his story on page (3).

JOURNALISM ・ 6 DAYS AGO