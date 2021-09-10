CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. governor candidate Danielle Allen calls for COVID vaccine mandate for kids 12 and up

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

"It is now time for the Commonwealth to incorporate COVID vaccination requirements for students into our existing state laws for school vaccination."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyPDx_0bsQmqus00
Harvard University professor and Massachusetts candidate for governor Danielle Allen. Handout

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Danielle Allen is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to step up his response to the COVID-19 pandemic in public schools and require all students over age 12 to receive vaccines for the contagious virus.

Students across Massachusetts are attending classes in-person, full time — a requirement state officials imposed following a chaotic school year of patchwork hybrid and remote learning models. Students and staff are also required to wear a face covering in all school buildings regardless of their vaccination status.

But Allen, a Harvard professor, said state lawmakers should take another step and add the coronavirus vaccine to the list of vaccinations students need to attend school.

While such a move was approved Thursday in California by the nation’s second-largest district, the Los Angeles Unified School District, no U.S. state has issued a blanket vaccine requirement for its schools.

“It is now time for the Commonwealth to incorporate COVID vaccination requirements for students into our existing state laws for school vaccination,” Allen said in a statement. “Establishing COVID vaccination requirements for our children 12 and up will not only help fortify our schools against potential COVID disruptions, but also help address the fear and uncertainty of hundreds of thousands of students, parents, and educational staff as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”

Baker has so far required state government workers to receive the vaccine, but said last month he is leaving it up to school districts to decide whether to require the shots for their teachers.

As for students, the Republican governor has not offered an opinion.

Comments / 10

Kim Souler St Ours
8d ago

She lost my vote. Hope others see that this is just the beginning of taking away your freedoms weather your left, right or indifferent.

Reply
13
Amanda Tripp
6d ago

well she'll never get my vote. they need to realize they work for US. plenty of petitions for against mass vaccine mandates going around. it's not even approved for children what's wrong with these people? if the vaccines work you wouldn't still have to mask.

Reply
4
independent 78
6d ago

we're finding out this vaccine is just a shot like the flu shot, all it does is help you fight it if you get it. Doesn't stop you from getting the virus and you can still pass it on to others and die from it.

Reply
3
Related
Boston

What to know about the inaugural Globe Summit conference

"More than 50 thought leaders will join Boston Globe journalists and editors for forward-thinking, actionable conversations." If your newspaper could come to life and jump off the page, this is what it would probably look like. The Boston Globe‘s inaugural, three-day conference, Globe Summit, is bringing together regional and national...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Harvard, MA
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston

Salem to require negative test for large Halloween events

The requirement goes into effect on Oct. 1 and lasts through Nov. 1. Masks are required inside all public businesses through mid-November. The city that hosted the Salem witch trials more than three centuries ago will require a negative COVID-19 test for people to attend some large Halloween events, officials said as they brace for the typical influx of visitors in the weeks ahead of the holiday.
SALEM, MA
Boston

AG Healey leads support for legal battle against Texas abortion law

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is leading a coalition of 23 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief to support the DOJ challenge against the Texas law. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed an amicus brief Wednesday supporting the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) challenge against Texas’s new six-week abortion law. She was joined by a coalition of attorneys general across 23 states.
TEXAS STATE
Boston

Florida surpasses 50K COVID deaths after battling delta wave

MIAMI (AP) — Florida surpassed 50,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, health officials reported Thursday, with more than one fourth of those succumbing this summer as the state battled a fierce surge in infections fueled by the delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tallied 50,811...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Allen
Person
Charlie Baker
Boston

Sununu eager to challenge Biden vaccine mandate in court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire plans to join other states in challenging the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate in court, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday. President Joe Biden announced a sweeping vaccine mandate last week that covers more than 100 million Americans, including executive branch employees and workers...
HEALTH
Boston

This pastor will sign a religious exemption for vaccines if you donate to his church

"He's not really selling a religious exemption, he's selling a bogus idea that you need one." A pastor is encouraging people to donate to his Tulsa church so they can become an online member and get his signature on a religious exemption from coronavirus vaccine mandates. The pastor, Jackson Lahmeyer, is a 29-year-old small-business owner running in the Republican primary challenge to Sen. James Lankford in 2022.
RELIGION
Boston

Mass. reports 3,919 new breakthrough cases for the last week

There have been another 32 deaths among vaccinated individuals. Though breakthrough cases continue increasing across Massachusetts, the rates remain low and only a fraction of a percentage of those vaccinated. The state released updated data Tuesday on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Two Maine senators, both vaccinated, test positive for COVID

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two of the top ranking Democratic members of the Maine Senate have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking official in state government to contract the virus. Senate Major Leader Eloise Vitelli also said she had received a positive test.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Commonwealth#Democratic#Republican
Boston

Los Angeles County to require vaccines in indoor bars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health officials in Los Angeles County will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges and nightclubs next month. The new initiative in the nation’s most populous county begins Oct. 7, with proof of at least one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?

There's strong evidence masking children in schools can reduce COVID-19 transmission to other children and adults. Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?. No, there is no scientific evidence showing masks cause harm to kids’ health despite baseless claims suggesting otherwise. The claims are circulating on social...
KIDS
Boston

Live blog: Updates on the Boston mayor’s general election race

Here's the latest on the head-to-head finale between Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. The election to choose the next mayor of Boston will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Following a preliminary election on Sept. 14, the field was narrowed down to two final candidates:. Michelle Wu, at-large city...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s who won ballot slots for November’s 2021 Boston City Council election

Four at-large seats and three district seats are up for grabs on the Boston City Council this November. After a long night of waiting, Boston has narrowed the list of 17 at-large City Council candidates down to eight who will appear on the ballot in November. In the upcoming Nov. 2 general election, voters will select four from the eight at-large candidates who moved on after Tuesday’s primary.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

The U.S. is averaging over 1,800 COVID-19 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day, the highest levels respectively since early March and late January. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, erasing months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
