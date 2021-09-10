CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malignant Review

By Tom Jorgensen
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalignant is now showing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. After five years away from directing in the genre that put him on the map, James Wan returns to horror with Malignant. Wan has long-since established his technical skill as a filmmaker, a key factor of how he’s been able to stretch low budgets into focused, effective scarefests like The Conjuring, Insidious, and Saw. That’s why it’s surprising that, despite Wan working in a format he usually excels in, Malignant is an overstuffed mess more concerned with sound and fury than tension and dread.

www.ign.com

Decider

What Time Will ‘Malignant’ Be on HBO Max?

Spooky season is here, and HBO Max is celebrating with Malignant, a new original horror from James Wan, the director who brought you The Conjuring, Saw, and Insidious. Malignant, which is coming to HBO Max and theaters on Friday, was written by Akela Cooper (based on a story from Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu) and stars Annabelle Wallis (also seen in The Conjuring spin-off, Annabelle) as a woman named Madison. Madison is plagued by horrific visions of gruesome murders, and to make matters worse, she realizes the visions are real. The film also stars McKenna Grace as a younger version of Madison, as well as Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White.
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Malignant Filmed?

Acclaimed horror film director James Wan’s surprising and twisty supernatural horror movie ‘Malignant’ shows a lot of promise. Annabelle Wallis delivers a commendable performance as Madison “Maddie” Mitchell, who is tormented by ghastly visions of murders. However, her woes worsen when she finds out that these visions are not from a dream world; they are rather palpable and visceral depictions of a diabolical reality. The movie creates a brooding ambiance of horror and ends with a refreshing twist. If you are curious about what locations were used for the making of the thriller, allow us to take you on a brief journey.
NME

‘Malignant’ review: James Wan’s bold and batshit haunted house horror

If you’re reading this review, chances are you’re either planning to see Malignant – the new offering from Saw and Insidious director James Wan – or you’re undecided and are looking for a little extra push. Either way, let us give you a few words of advice. 1) Do see this movie. 2) Read as little as possible about it before you do. 3) Be patient with the movie’s inconsistent pacing and tone, it’ll be worth it in the end. 4) Prepare to have your mind blown.
ComicBook

Malignant Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The Rotten Tomatoes score for James Wan's new film Malignant is out, and while it's no Shang-Chi, it's certainly...nice. With 29 reviews at the time of this writing, Malignant currently enjoys a 69% "fresh" rating on the review aggregator. There are not yet any customer reviews posted. This may be a case where the score doesn't tell the whole stories, because anecdotally, there seem to be a lot of very strong reviews among those who liked the movie, suggesting that the "pretty good" suggested by a 69% might be more like "great, but not for everyone."
dailydead.com

Review: James Wan’s MALIGNANT is an Audacious Love Letter to Italian Horror

As someone who has been a longtime fan of James Wan’s genre output, I was extremely excited when it was announced that he was going to be giving us another original horror movie to enjoy via Malignant. And the best compliment I can give Malignant is that I went into this movie thinking it was going to be one thing, and for a good portion of the film, it very much lulls you into thinking your expectations are spot-on. But by the time the second half kicks in, Wan delivers an experience that is so shockingly weird and jaw-droppingly unexpected, that I spent most of my time with my mouth agape and cackling at a variety of moments with unfettered glee.
imdb.com

‘Malignant’ Review: James Wan’s Chilling Concoction Delivers Gore with a Silly Story

“I always wanted a blood relation,” says Madison to her adopted sister in the final moments of “Malignant,” the latest terrifying concoction from horror titan James Wan. It’s meant to be a moving emotional crescendo to the film’s bloody conclusion, but the line that follows is just cheesy enough to produce eye rolls, but not so self-aware as to be funny. The result is a confusing melange of genre archetypes that lacks a clear point of view, even a surface-level stylistic one.
Payson Roundup

'Malignant' is pretty gruesome

Scary, creepy movies are not my cup of tea but people like to be scared or grossed out, so here we go. In the story, a woman has terrible daymares, waking visions, of killings — but the daymares are actually true! Good grief!. But this time out we have no...
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Malignant’ and ‘The Card Counter’

Scary movie season officially begins with “Malignant”. Director James Wan adds this to his “Conjuring” universe. Madison has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are dismissed as trauma by her adoptive parents – yes, of course, she’s adopted. They’re surprised when they find out these waking dreams are very real. That’s thanks to some home videos that surface with her talking to her imaginary friend Gabriel, who is actually the devil. The popcorn will be flying.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Malignant in The Conjuring Universe? Are They Related?

In ‘Malignant,’ filmmaker James Wan tells the story of a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who survives what seems like a violent break-in incident, but her abusive husband and unborn child are killed. She starts having these vivid visions of blood and death and later realizes that she is actually watching her parasitic twin Gabriel murdering people using her body. Wan is one of the most prominent horror filmmakers of all time and has started several sprawling franchises. One of them is ‘The Conjuring’ universe. If the horror and seemingly supernatural elements of ‘Malignant’ have made you wonder whether it is part of ‘The Conjuring’ universe, this is what you need to know.
Place
Sydney
thecinemaholic.com

Is Malignant Based on a True Story?

‘Malignant’ is a horror-thriller that follows a young woman named Madison who is haunted by visions of gruesome murders. She soon realizes that her hallucinations are, in fact, real and is then haunted by the faceless creature that perpetrated the crimes. Her connection to the vile being goes back to her childhood, and an attempt to uncover it takes her down a deeply disturbing path littered with gory murders. A truly horrific story that blends the suspense of a murder mystery with the surreal nature of a horror film, ‘Malignant’ keeps audiences on the edge of their seats for a variety of reasons. So could any of it be true? We decided to find out.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Malignant Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Have To Say About The James Wan Horror Movie

James Wan is certainly having a busy year. He’s currently deep into filming his Aquaman sequel and his original horror film Malignant releases today, just in time for spooky season. Wan directed the movie, which features Annabelle Wallis as Madison, who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Malignant also features George Young, Jake Abel, Maddie Hasson, and Michole Briana White, with a screenplay by Akela Cooper.
filmpulse.net

Podcast: 420 – MALIGNANT

This week, Adam and Kevin take a look at James Wan’s latest horror title Malignant, and talk about some other stuff including Superhost and Kate.
theplaylist.net

‘Malignant’: James Wan Forgot How To Tackle Suspense With Painfully Basic & Ultra-Gory Horror [Review]

Some people will try and tell you that “Malignant” is good: don’t let them. The newest offering by 21st-century suspense maestro James Wan, the film feels like a rough first draft with stock sitcom characters plugged into all roles as placeholders to keep things afloat until its wild third act. To Wan’s credit, he does give the audience a gory finale that is almost enough to justify the previous 90 minutes. Yet, even this can’t keep “Malignant” from collapsing under the strain of its internal tonal struggle, where it suffers a fate worse than any of its on-screen victims.
Canyon News

“Malignant” Is A Horror Mess!

HOLLYWOOD—You know how you hear about a movie and it just looks like it will be good, but after seeing that film you discover you’ve been hoodwinked? That is how I feel about the new horror film “Malignant” from modern horror genius James Wan. This is the man who helped craft the ingenious “Saw” in 2004. He then delivered the terror of the haunted house flick with 2013’s “The Conjuring” and its epic follow-up “The Conjuring 2” in 2016.
Decider

‘Malignant’ Ending Explained: Breaking Down that Wild Plot Twist

Warning: This article contains major Malignant spoilers. That is why you clicked on it, right?. Whether you watch Malignant on HBO Max or in theaters this weekend, chances are, you won’t be able to stay quiet by the time you get to the Malignant ending. Because the new supernatural horror film from director James Wan—written by Akela Cooper, based on a story by Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu—goes completely off the rails in the third act, and I mean that in the best way. If you’re going to get weird, you might as well go all in, right?
MOVIES

