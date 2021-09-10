CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Appeals court reinstates Florida’s mask mandate ban in schools

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7K9y_0bsQmkrk00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida appeals court ruled in favor Friday of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration in the ongoing battle over whether public schools can require students to wear masks while on campus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The First District Court of Appeals reversed an order issued Wednesday by Leon County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper, which lifted an automatic stay that stopped enforcement of the ban as the case wound its way through the appeals process, according to The Associated Press.

In its ruling issued Friday, the First District Court of Appeals wrote that “the stay should have been left in place pending appellate review.”

“Upon our review of the trial court’s final judgment and the operative pleadings, we have serious doubts about standing, jurisdiction, and other threshold matters,” the court wrote Friday in an order obtained by WSVN. “These doubts significantly militate against the likelihood of the appellees’ ultimate success in this appeal.”

Last month, Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who claimed that DeSantis’ executive order is unconstitutional, saying that he had overstepped his authority with an unenforceable order, the AP reported. The order, signed in July, gave parents the sole right to decide whether their child should wear a mask in school.

In a statement obtained by the Miami Herald, the lead attorney for the parents suing Florida over the mask mandate said they were “disappointed” and vowed to take the case to the state Supreme Court.

“With a stay in place, students, parents and teachers are back in harm’s way,” he said.

DeSantis has argued that school districts violate parents’ rights to make decisions about their children’s health by mandating mask wearing in schools without allowing parents to opt-out, according to WFTV and the AP. School districts with mandatory mask rules allow an opt-out only for medical reasons, not parental discretion.

DeSantis has also questioned the efficacy of masks, saying in his executive order that “forcing students to wear masks lacks a well-grounded scientific justification.”

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear masks indoors at schools, regardless of vaccination status, citing rising infection numbers. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also recommended that all children aged 2 and older wear masks in schools.

Nationwide, people aged 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Clinical studies are ongoing for vaccination in younger people.

About 13.7 million people between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of any of the available vaccines as of Friday morning, according to data from the CDC. The numbers include nearly 10.8 million children who have so far been fully vaccinated.

Research has shown that fully vaccinated people can spread the highly transmissible delta variant, which accounts for more than 80% of all COVID-19 cases reported across the U.S.; however, officials have noted that vaccination protects well against severe and life-threatening symptoms of the viral infection.

The United States leads the world with the most coronavirus cases and the highest death toll. Since the start of the pandemic, officials have confirmed over 40.6 million infections and reported more than 655,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 223.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in over 4.6 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

New redistricting commissions splinter along partisan lines

When voters in some states created new commissions to handle the politically thorny process of redistricting, the hope was that the bipartisan panelists could work together to draw new voting districts free of partisan gerrymandering. Instead, cooperation has proved elusive. In New York, Ohio and Virginia, commissions meeting for the...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases move past 42 million

Total COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 42 million on Saturday, with nearly more than 1 million new cases in less than a week. By late Saturday morning, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 42,011,096 cases and the nationwide death toll totaled 672,880, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive

ATLANTA — (AP) — A disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn is boosting Georgia's drive to inoculate people against the coronavirus, though some of its pop-up vaccine clinics have struggled to attract people. CORE has offered COVID shots at hundreds of sites in big and small communities around...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter. Classes, schools and entire districts have gone virtual, leaving parents frustrated and teachers quitting weeks into the school year. Since ending South...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
WDBO

'Justice for J6' updates: Rally concludes without any known major incidents

WASHINGTON — The "Justice for J6" rally was billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection at the Capitol. At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Most of the roughly 60 who remain behind bars are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible and ongoing threat to the public's safety.
PROTESTS
WDBO

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to "follow the science," Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Orange County Firefighters protest vaccine mandate at Lake Eola

Orlando, Fla. — First responders in Orange County are protesting the county’s vaccine requirements Saturday during a rally at Lake Eola. Some of them say they would rather submit to weekly testing rather than be forced to get their shot. Currently, the firefighters union is in talks with the county to get the mandate repealed, but Mayor Jerry Demings says the county is within their legal rights to require their workers to get vaccinated.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Police searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve on Saturday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Ron Desantis
WDBO

Feds charge 138, including 23 doctors, in $1.4B health care fraud cases

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice on Friday announced criminal charges against 138 people, including 23 doctors, for alleged health-care fraud that authorities estimate involved $1.4 billion in losses. The charges also included 19 nurses and other licensed professionals and 96 other people across 31 federal districts across the United...
LAW
WDBO

In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a city still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t. The crowd was sparse and incidents were...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Use of OxyContin profits to fight opioids formally approved

A judge formally approved a plan Friday to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain officially confirmed the reorganization Friday, more than two weeks...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WDBO

US border agents get help on custody work, return to field

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Dozens, even hundreds, of asylum-seeking migrants often wait hours to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents, but the thousands of Haitians gathered at a bridge in the small Texas border town of Del Rio may be unprecedented and point to a glaring problem with the federal police agency's staffing.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Appellate Court#Leon County Circuit Court#The Associated Press#Wsvn#Ap#The Miami Herald#Wftv#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Haitians on Texas border undeterred by US plan to expel them

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty, hunger and a feeling of hopelessness in their home country said they will not be deterred by U.S. plans to speedily send them back, as thousands of people remained encamped on the Texas border Saturday after crossing from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty, hunger and a feeling of hopelessness in their home country said U.S. plans to speedily send them back will not deter them as thousands of people remained encamped on the Texas border Saturday after crossing from Mexico. People...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WDBO

Family says Laundrie is now missing; Petito still not found

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida said late Friday that they are working with the FBI to locate 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. North Port police said in a statement that Laundrie's family told officers they...
NORTH PORT, FL
WDBO

Mourners in California honor 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — Mourners in California said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to three Marines killed in last month’s bombing in Afghanistan. Family and friends of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui packed a church in Riverside to celebrate the life of the 20-year-old Marine from Norco. He was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Brian Laundrie's family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie's parents told them that they haven't seen him since Tuesday....
NORTH PORT, FL
WDBO

Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

HONG KONG — (AP) — Select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that choose the city's leader in polls Sunday that Chief Executive Carrie Lam called “very meaningful” as the first under reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. The Election Committee will select 40...
ELECTIONS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy