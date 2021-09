Pastor Gary Grindeland of Grace Lutheran Church is retiring. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Grindeland discussed the details of his life post-retirement. Grindeland is originally from Ames, Iowa. He began his career as an assistant pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church in 1980. From there he served as pastor at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church until 1991. He became pastor at Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church that same year, where he served until he left for Bayonne in 2013.

