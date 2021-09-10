Jesse Eisenberg Addresses If He Could Ever Return As Lex Luthor In The DCEU
Like everything about Zack Snyder’s DC movies, Jesse Eisenberg’s idiosyncratic take on Lex Luthor has undergone something of a reappraisal in the years since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice first came out. While his kooky portrayal of the Man of Steel’s nemesis was the butt of many jokes at the time, a legion of DCEU fans now praise the Zombieland actor for taking the well-worn villain in a different direction.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0