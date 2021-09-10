Big Game Hunting: Iowa State gets a belated shot at Iowa; Ohio State welcomes Oregon
Iowa State split two classic games against Big 12 bully Oklahoma, manhandled Pac-12 champion Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl and ended the 2020 season ranked in the top 10. One only can assume the Cyclones would’ve had a fine chance to halt a bitter five-game losing streak against Iowa had the teams played their annual rivalry game for the 44th year in a row. Instead, the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule in a pandemic season left Little Brother in Ames wondering what might’ve been.chicago.suntimes.com
