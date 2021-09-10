CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Big Game Hunting: Iowa State gets a belated shot at Iowa; Ohio State welcomes Oregon

By Steve Greenberg
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State split two classic games against Big 12 bully Oklahoma, manhandled Pac-12 champion Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl and ended the 2020 season ranked in the top 10. One only can assume the Cyclones would’ve had a fine chance to halt a bitter five-game losing streak against Iowa had the teams played their annual rivalry game for the 44th year in a row. Instead, the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule in a pandemic season left Little Brother in Ames wondering what might’ve been.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Toledo, IA
City
Wyoming, IA
City
Wyoming, OH
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Wyoming State
State
Missouri State
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Iowa Football
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
City
Evanston, IL
State
Oregon State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Oregon Football
County
Dupage County, IL
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Football
Dupage County, IL
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Football
State
Kentucky State
City
Wyoming, IL
City
Virginia, IL
City
Toledo, OR
City
Toledo, IL
City
Oregon, IL
State
Montana State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Utah State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Clemson Game Finish

Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter. Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Pac 12#The Big Ten#College Gameday#Hawkeyes#Cyclones#Nfl#Ducks#Chase Young#Acc#Utsa#Cavs#Indiana State#Northwestern#Btn#Espn#Georgia Tech#Cowboys#Irish
Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten power rankings: Penn State moves up to No. 2

Talk about poor timing. Mere weeks after the Big Ten announced it is joining forces with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 to add scheduling strength and outflank the Southeastern Conference, Clemson and Washington lose. On the other hand, Rutgers looks like it is for real, which is unreal. Wisconsin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jameson Williams reveals why he transferred to Alabama

Jameson Williams sat on the sideline in January with his teammates from Ohio State and watched Alabama destroy his Buckeyes, 52-24 to win the national championship. Sometime during that game, Williams must have liked what he saw from the Tide because a few months later, he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Scary Photo Of College Football Plane Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the USC Trojans made their way over to Pullman, Washington for their showdown with the Cougars. Although the team did arrive safely, the plane it was on legitimately popped a wheelie on the runway. USC’s United Airlines team plane became tail heavy as the players were in...
PULLMAN, WA
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day, TreVeyon Henderson and Other Buckeyes React to Ohio State's Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State got back in the win column with a 41-20 victory over Tulsa at Ohio Stadium Saturday night. A plethora of Buckeyes met with media members after the game to discuss the performance, starting with redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach Ryan Day, record-setting running back TreVeyon Henderson and a number of other players on offense and defense.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Now Calling For Major Coach’s Firing

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but it appears Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. After spending a few years as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the football program’s head coach in 2019. He showed a lot of promise in his season season, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy