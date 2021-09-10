What Should Late Night Even Be Now?

Few comedians achieve the level of untouchable fearlessness that Norm Macdonald did in his life. Norm was Norm; he is almost impossible to fully characterize. His stand-up, and even his autobiography full of intricately crafted fiction, served one purpose: to be shockingly funny. If you invited him to do something, the only thing you could truly expect was that it would be funny. Perhaps nowhere was this more acutely on display than the time YouTube made the terrible mistake of letting him co-host the red-carpet preshow for The Big Live Comedy Show, its failed attempt to launch an annual live comedy show in 2013. The preshow, which Macdonald hosted alongside Kassem G and Jenny Slate, now exists only as a sometimes glitchy, pirated bootleg. “Norm was so great that day,” Kassem G told The Sports Bubble podcast in an interview in July 2020. “It was a day I’ll never forget because we were all told to dress up. Norm shows up in sweatpants … and he didn’t give a fuck, and I thought it was so great.”

