What Should Late Night Even Be Now?
The last few weeks have been eventful and weird for late night. On September 7, John Mulaney announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. The week before, on September 3, James Corden released “Crosswalk the Musical” for Amazon’s Cinderella, the existence of which had been previously spoiled by videos of the taping and hundreds of social-media posts decrying the very notion of Corden humping the air dressed as a mouse.www.vulture.com
Comments / 0