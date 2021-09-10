CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Should Late Night Even Be Now?

By Bethy Squires
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few weeks have been eventful and weird for late night. On September 7, John Mulaney announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. The week before, on September 3, James Corden released “Crosswalk the Musical” for Amazon’s Cinderella, the existence of which had been previously spoiled by videos of the taping and hundreds of social-media posts decrying the very notion of Corden humping the air dressed as a mouse.

Related
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel says unvaccinated people shouldn't get ICU beds in his return to his late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after a lengthy summer hiatus on Tuesday where he hit the ground running by mocking the unvaccinated. Kimmel spent the past few months on vacation while a slew of guest hosts such as Wanda Sykes, David Spade, Nick Kroll, Julie Bowen and more filled in behind his desk. In his first opening monologue since returning, Kimmel lamented the fact that his hopes to see a full audience with no masks were dashed by an increase in coronavirus cases. It didn’t take long before the host began sounding off on those who continue to refuse the vaccination, placing the blame for the ongoing pandemic restrictions squarely on their shoulders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’: 47 fun facts and figures about ‘SNL’

Live from the Emmys it’s “Saturday Night Live.” The venerable NBC late-night comedy-variety series has received lots of Emmy love over the decades. the show’s history with TV top honors leads off our “Saturday Night Live” trivia, which has 47 fun facts and figures in honor of the show’s upcoming season number. “SNL” earned 21 Emmy nominations this year bringing the grand total to 306. And it has collected 85 trophies including seven at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys. Dave Chappelle picked up his second Emmy for guest hosting as did former regular Maya Rudolph. She made Emmy history as the...
TV & VIDEOS
actionnewsnow.com

Late-night hosts join forces for first ever 'Climate Night'

Late night is stepping up for the planet. Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah will unite across networks on Sept. 22 for "Climate Night," focusing their programming on climate change. Shows that will participate include TBS's "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,"...
TV SHOWS
Esquire

Remembering Norm Macdonald's Late Night Genius

When it comes to prolific Weekend Update hosts, there are few that fit the bill as perfectly as Norm Macdonald. His influence on Saturday Night Live and the Weekend Update desk remains unmatched—his dry humor and focus on skewering those involved in current events changed the tone of Weekend Update, ushering it into an era that current hosts still emulate. The SNL alum died on Tuesday, following a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. Deadline reports that the comedian tried to keep his battle with cancer private, particularly from the public eye.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Seth Meyers Remembers Norm Macdonald: ‘He Was the Gold Standard’

Seth Meyers gave a candid remembrance of the late Norm Macdonald on Tuesday’s Late Night, explaining that Macdonald wouldn’t have wanted to hear “anything sentimental” said about him in the wake of his death. Instead, Meyers shared his favorite and funniest memories of the comic, including the first time he met Macdonald in 2001 backstage at Saturday Night Live. When the comic, who had recently become a father, was asked how parenthood was treating him, Macdonald replied, “It’s going great. Still no abductions.” Meyers also shared his favorite “Weekend Update” joke of all time, calling it “a perfect Norm joke.” “‘The richest girl in the world, billionaire Athina Onassis, celebrated her 10th birthday this week. What’s it like to be the richest girl in the world? Well, to give you some idea, at the party, they had two cakes.’”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Never Forget That Time Norm Macdonald Hosted a Red-Carpet Show in Sweatpants

Few comedians achieve the level of untouchable fearlessness that Norm Macdonald did in his life. Norm was Norm; he is almost impossible to fully characterize. His stand-up, and even his autobiography full of intricately crafted fiction, served one purpose: to be shockingly funny. If you invited him to do something, the only thing you could truly expect was that it would be funny. Perhaps nowhere was this more acutely on display than the time YouTube made the terrible mistake of letting him co-host the red-carpet preshow for The Big Live Comedy Show, its failed attempt to launch an annual live comedy show in 2013. The preshow, which Macdonald hosted alongside Kassem G and Jenny Slate, now exists only as a sometimes glitchy, pirated bootleg. “Norm was so great that day,” Kassem G told The Sports Bubble podcast in an interview in July 2020. “It was a day I’ll never forget because we were all told to dress up. Norm shows up in sweatpants … and he didn’t give a fuck, and I thought it was so great.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies at 61

Comedian Norm Macdonald died from cancer this morning at the age of 61, according to Deadline. He had been battling the disease privately for nine years. In a statement to Deadline, his producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra — who was with him at the time of his death — told the outlet he chose to keep his health struggles private, even from family and friends. “He was most proud of his comedy,” she told the outlet. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Martin Short’s Life As a Sketch-Comedy God

How does he do it? For more than 40 years, Martin Short has been the type of funny where talk-show hosts introduce him as “the funniest man alive.” He’s a larger-than-life personality whose comedy is out of this world, so maybe Roger Ebert wasn’t that far off when he described his sense of humor as that of an alien in his legendary pan of Clifford. Short has had an incredibly varied career, mixing arguably the most prolific sketch output ever with iconic film and TV roles and award-winning Broadway runs, not to mention being the greatest talk-show guest to ever live. Even now, in his early 70s, Short is embarking on maybe his best role yet on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. While some of his fellow comedy legends might have one big film that defines them, Short has remained improbably relevant.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

SNL and 'Resort to Love' star Jay Pharoah heads to Foxwoods

For six seasons on Saturday Night Live, Jay Pharoah entertained audiences with uncanny celebrity impressions of notable names like former president Barack Obama, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Kanye West. The comedian also saw a lot of love for his recurring character, Principal Daniel Frye. “I was always a funny...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Adam Sandler Shares Touching Tribute to Norm Macdonald After His Passing

The world lost a comedic legend on Tuesday, as news broke that comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald had died at the age of 61. Macdonald passed away after a long and private battle with cancer, and the entire entertainment industry immediately began mourning the tremendous loss. Social media became instantly flooded with good memories from the comedian, clips from his epic skits and appearances on late night TV, and touching tributes from those who were privileged enough to know him.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Conan O’Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly). Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive...
NFL
Vulture

What Will Win and What Should Win at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Last year’s Emmy Awards were preceded by a great deal of uncertainty, not about who would win but about how the largely virtual COVID-era ceremony would unfurl on television. But there was no reason to worry because it was all totally fine and very normal. By contrast, the 2021 Emmy...
ENTERTAINMENT
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES

