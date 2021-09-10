Growing hope: Seedlings from 9/11 Survivor Tree offer a symbol of resilience in Wisconsin

KEWASKUM, Wis. — At the newly minted Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center, a little tree stands to the side of the rounded walkway, propped up by a thin stake. Though its branches are still thin, this tree comes from a history of resilience: The sapling is a direct descendant of the Survivor Tree at Ground Zero — a Callery pear tree that made it through the 9/11 attacks alive.