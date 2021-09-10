CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Growing hope: Seedlings from 9/11 Survivor Tree offer a symbol of resilience in Wisconsin

By Maddie Burakoff
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEWASKUM, Wis. — At the newly minted Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center, a little tree stands to the side of the rounded walkway, propped up by a thin stake. Though its branches are still thin, this tree comes from a history of resilience: The sapling is a direct descendant of the Survivor Tree at Ground Zero — a Callery pear tree that made it through the 9/11 attacks alive.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Manitowoc, WI
Kewaskum, WI
Government
City
Kewaskum, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Care#Seedling#Wisconsin 9 11 Memorial#Callery#Kewaskum Remembers 9 11#Kewaskum High School#The World Trade Center#Pr#Epic Creative#The National Guard#The Red Arrow#Wisconsin National Guard#Taliban
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Israel captures last two Palestinian militants who broke out of high-security jail

Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunneled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group were apprehended before dawn from...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy