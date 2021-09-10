CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads, FL

News Herald Athlete of the Week: Arnold volleyball player Gigi Carlini

 8 days ago

Arnold High School volleyball player Gigi Carlini has been voted this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 23-28. Carlini earned 44.54 percent of the votes cast by News Herald readers, beating out other nominees Nick Jeter of Bozeman (37.1 percent), Katherine Lundgren of North Bay Haven (8.97 percent), Eddie Kepran of Arnold High School (7.85 percent), and Jason Patterson of Sneads High School (1.54 percent).

