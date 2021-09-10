USC institute launches worldwide study of Parkinson’s disease
The National Institutes of Health is funding a global consortium of researchers from 20 countries to study how the disease develops and spreads. The USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (USC Stevens INI), part of the Keck School of Medicine of USC, has launched a $3 million study that will unite researchers and data from 20 countries to answer some of the most pressing questions about Parkinson’s disease (PD). The 5-year collaborative effort, known as ENIGMA-PD, will analyze brain imaging, genetics, and clinical data in one of the world’s largest studies of the disease.news.usc.edu
