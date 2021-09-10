CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

By Angela Stefano
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 8 days ago
Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in Williamson County, Tenn., early Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Both the Tennessean newspaper and Nashville's WSMV-TV are reporting the news. Per both sources, Rooney was arrested by a member of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at about 4AM local time on Thursday morning, after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road, near Fieldstone Park, which is located just north of Franklin, Tenn. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville, where Rooney lives.

