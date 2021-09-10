CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Help available if your insurance denies your Ida claim

By Matt Doyle
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurance Commissioner Jim Donelon reported some insurance companies are still denying homeowners reimbursement for living expenses despite his recent directive. Under an order by Donelon on Wednesday, insurers are required to reimburse homeowners in storm impacted parishes for “reasonable” expenses such as hotel bills and food purchased while evacuated. Donelon...

