Help available if your insurance denies your Ida claim

Data from the US Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) reveals that plaintiffs win about half of all general civil trials concluded in US state courts. Moreover, the median amount awarded to winning plaintiffs is about $28,000, with 4% of the plaintiffs receiving $1 million or more. The data also reveals that the awards for such cases are getting increasingly larger, especially for product liability cases. Therefore, not having sufficient liability insurance can leave your business vulnerable in the event you’re sued. If you lose in court, you may not only be liable for costly damages, but you may also incur huge legal expenses. Carrying public liability insurance coverage can protect you in case of a lawsuit. Mark Vanzo from publicliabilityaustralia.com.au says that “Public liability insurance not only helps the injured party in their recovery journey but also shields business owners from potentially devastating liability claims.”

