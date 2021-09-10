LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s leave extended for remainder of season
The Dodgers ace has not taken the mound since June after sexual assault allegations against him first surfaced. Two weeks ago, the Pasadena Police Department announced it would present its case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The week prior, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the accuser's request for a five-year extension of a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Bauer.www.dailydodgers.com
