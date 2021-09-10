Entertainment Headlines with Erica Delong, G105

What to expect: The Philadelphia-based Just Like Janis prides itself in the visual and historical accuracy of the late Janis Joplin and her bands Big Brother and the Holding Company, the Kozmic Blues Band and the Full Tilt Boogie Band. Cat Manning performs as Janis Joplin, who shot to fame during the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival and also performed at Woodstock in the summer of 1969. Joplin fans can expect to hear her hits such as “Piece of My Heart,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Summertime,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder),” “Cry Baby,” “Down on Me,” “Get It While You Can,” “Bye, Bye Baby,” “Kozmic Blues,” “Move Over” and “Ball and Chain.”
