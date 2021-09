It's time to leave all hard drives behind. You don't have to upgrade to the latest and greatest with NVMe technology, but even your basic storage can be an SSD at this point thanks to how inexpensive some options are. You can get a 1TB Crucial MX500 solid state drive down to $84.99 at Newegg when you use the code SS2AZ9A525 during checkout. This is one of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, which makes it a very temporary sale. We have seen the MX500 go on sale in the past, but it has never dropped this low before. The same drive is still going for $100 or more at other retailers like Amazon.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO