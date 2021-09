WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway system saw an increased demand for some materials this season. According to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership, the seaway system handled over 20 million metric tons of cargo since the opening of the Seaway on March 22 through August 31. This is a 5.21% increase compared to shipments during the same time period in 2020. Commodities that saw a significant increase in demand included iron ore and steel.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO