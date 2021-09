On Wednesday, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, joined ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero for a live interview about his experience in joining the MCU. He didn't come alone. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will also joined the show. Episode 35 takes a spoiler-filled dive into the new MCU movie and will also took a look at the actor's and director's experiences off-screen as they navigate the new trajectory of their lives. The journey that publicly began at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 finally reached its big moment when the film released in theaters to record-breaking box office numbers over the Labor Day weekend and the Phase Zero podcast was ready to celebrate the journey.

