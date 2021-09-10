CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Researchers Find Insight Into Risk of Developing AML

By Jaime Rosenberg
ajmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent study, researchers were able to show how different evolutionary forces in aging blood stem cells impact whether or not someone develops acute myeloid leukemia (AML), offering insight into those at higher risk of the disease. As people age, they accumulate mutations in hematopoietic stem cells, carrying a...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What to know about potential risk factors for AML

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the bone marrow and blood that results in the production of abnormal blood cells. Both modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors exist that can increase the chance of a person developing AML. Some people may refer to AML by other names, such as...
CANCER
WKRC

Researchers develop an app to analyze the language of suicide

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On average, 14 people die by suicide a day in the United States. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people. In the midst of the grim data, there’s research happening at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center that’s aimed at saving lives. The technology...
CELL PHONES
bcm.edu

Researchers develop AI platform to boost vaccine development

Infectious diseases kill millions of people annually worldwide. However, vaccination has proven to be an effective measure to control infectious diseases, and the rapid emergence of COVID-19 has shown the importance of developing safe and effective vaccines in a minimal time frame. Published in Scientific Reports, researchers at Baylor College...
HEALTH
Cultural Compass

Research Provides Further Insight into Causes of Manganese-Induced Parkinsonism

A major limitation in treating manganese-induced parkinsonism is a lack of understanding of the mechanisms that regulate levels of manganese in the body. Somshuvra Mukhopadhyay, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., associate professor in the Division of Pharmacology and Toxicology and Hamm Centennial Fellow in Pharmacy, and a team of researchers have released new findings defining the first homeostatic regulatory pathway for manganese in mammalian systems. Identifying these pathways opens up new possible options to prevent or treat manganese-induced parkinsonism and other disorders linked to elevated manganese exposure.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aml#Arch#Blood Cancer#Population Genetics#Nature Communications#Computational Biology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WYTV.com

Researchers developing functional bionic hands for amputees

(WYTV) – Remember the Empire Strikes Back Star Wars, fans? That’s the one where Luke Skywalker gets a bionic hand. We’re getting there at the Cleveland Clinic. Researchers are making this fantasy a reality for amputees. They’ve developed a prosthetic arm that’s rewired to communicate with an amputee’s brain. It can feel and function like a real arm.
SlashGear

Stanford researchers develop a new keyhole imaging technique

Researchers at Stanford University have developed a new technique for keyhole imaging. The technique of non-line-of-site (NLOS) imaging and tracking is an emerging technology. The system allows the shape position of objects around corners and behind various diffusers to be discovered using transient time-of-flight measurements and scattered light. Current technology...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Improving Uptake of SGLT2 Inhibitors for Cardiorenal Metabolic Syndrome

Expert physicians discuss the underutilization of SGLT2 inhibitors and strategies to improve uptake in patients with cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: One of the things that we’ve touched on is the underuse of these agents. There’s dramatic potential for increased use of SGLT2 inhibitors, and we’ve talked about cost as an issue. We’ve also somewhat talked about the time it takes to engage a patient and explain everything to them. What can we do to make primary care doctors or midlevel [heath care providers] feel more comfortable engaging and prescribing these so that we’re not waiting for the patient to progress and then end up in a specialized clinic before they get access to products that would make a significant difference being prescribed earlier rather than later?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Researchers Warn Young Adults Are at Highest Risk of Obesity

Individuals aged 18-24 years are at the highest risk of weight gain and developing overweight or obesity over the next 10 years compared with all other adults, and should be a target for obesity prevention policies, say UK researchers. The research, published online September 2 in The Lancet Diabetes and...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Care Utilization, Costs Significantly Differ Between First-Line Metastatic Melanoma Treatments

A study of patients given first-line metastatic melanoma treatment showed that utilization rates were highest in patients using ipilimumab-containing therapies. As the treatment landscape for cancer expands, so does the need to evaluate therapy regimens for real-world effectiveness, safety, and cost of care. A retrospective cohort study published in JCO Oncology Practice aims to provide economic perspective on several first-line metastatic melanoma treatment options, comparing health care resource utilization and costs across regimens.
CANCER
ajmc.com

TNF Inhibitor Use, Follicular Lymphoma Risk Linked Among Patients With RA

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who used tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors had significantly higher rates of nonmelanoma skin cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A new report based on thousands of Medicare claims suggests exposure to tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors among older patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) confers a higher risk of nonmelanoma skin cancers and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CANCER
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy