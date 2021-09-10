Real Madrid: 5 reasons why Mbappe won’t renew his contract with PSG

To think that the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga was put on pause on August 31 as the transfer window shut would be a big mistake. Not only is it ongoing, it is now at a very crucial period as the next few months could determine where the player chooses to play next season. With his contract ending in June, he’ll be free to speak to any club and sign a pre-contract starting in January. During that time, Real Madrid will be hoping that he signs with them but at the same time, Paris Saint-Germain will do everything in their power (and that’s a lot of power) to ensure that they get him to extend his contract with them before January even arrives.