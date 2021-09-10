CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kate Beckinsale reportedly rushed to hospital in Las Vegas

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday due to a back injury. The 48-year-old actress, who is in Sin City filming her new movie, “Prisoner’s Daughter,” began complaining that her back went out around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to TMZ. She is reportedly...

Gunman
7d ago

The princess throws her back out and takes up space in an ER, WTF? Any normal person would go to a chiropractor or pop a couple Motrin and call it a day. This is not news and I’ve wasted valuable minutes off my life reading this that I’ll never get back.

Digital Courier

Kate Beckinsale feeling much better

Kate Beckinsale is feeling "a lot better" after being hospitalised last week. The 48-year-old actress had been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand while in Vegas to film her new movie, ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’, and was reportedly taken to hospital on Friday (10.09.21) after suffering a back injury at the hotel, and she's now spoken out about her condition for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kate Beckinsale Gives Update From Hospital Bed After Health Scare

Kate Beckinsale, known for her role as Selene in the Underworld series, shared an update on her condition on Instagram recently. The actress had to be rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas after her back gave out over the weekend. She captioned her post, “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kate Beckinsale Injury: What We Know

Kate Beckinsale is continuing to recover after she was hospitalized on Friday, Sept. 10 amid filming for her upcoming movie Prisoner's Daughter. According to reports, the 48-year-old Jolt actress suffered an injury. At this time, few details about the incident are known. News of the on-set incident was first reported...
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Guilty Party: Paramount+ Teases Kate Beckinsale TV Series

Guilty Party is coming soon to Paramount+ and the streamer has now released the first images for the half-hour “genre-bending” series. The show stars Kate Beckinsale as a journalist trying to save her own career by helping a woman who claims to have been wrongly convicted for the murder of her husband. Jules Latimer, Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland, Tiya Sircar, and Alanna Ubach also star. The series will debut in October.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Kate Beckinsale Comedy Gets Trailer at Paramount+ Amid Actress' Hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale's next project is set to hit Paramount+, and it looks like a dark comedy that will get viewers talking. Beckinsale stars in the upcoming series Guilty Party as discredited journalist Beth Burgess who Is desperate for both a second chance at a career and to get to the bottom of a young mother's crimes. The first trailer dropped on Friday, and It looks like a mix of drama, slapstick, and romance, so fans of Beckinsale's will definitely have something interesting to sink their teeth into. Guilty Party premieres on October 14.
MOVIES
Page Six

Wendy Williams reportedly taken to hospital for mental health check

Wendy Williams was reportedly taken to the hospital early this week for a mental health check, The Sun reported. A spokesperson for the NYPD told Page Six Thursday that they received a call at 8:43 a.m. on Tuesday requiring an ambulance to transport a 57-year-old woman residing at Williams’ Manhattan address for a psychiatric evaluation. The patient was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, the spokesperson told us.
MENTAL HEALTH
Page Six

Christina Haack sparks engagement rumors again with large, diamond ring

Christina Haack continues to fuel rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend, Joshua Hall, by sporting a large, diamond ring on her left hand. The “Flip or Flop” star, 38, was spotted in photos exclusively obtained by Page Six hanging out on a balcony in San Diego, Calif., earlier this week with her realtor-beau — who she claims to have met after a night of smoking toad venom.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
