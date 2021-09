The rumor mill pegs filming on Lucasfilm's hotly-anticipated "The Mandalorian" season 3 beginning as early as next week in Manhattan Beach Studios and continuing through March. With production ramping up, the intense speculation can begin... Will we see Grogu and Luke Skywalker training? How will it tie into the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" that just completed shooting? But the biggest question has to be the "unfinished business" between title hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Katee Sackhoff's rival Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, the latter of whom was last seen coveting the Darksaber from the former. You see, her culture demands she defeat him in battle to win it back. Uh, oh.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO