Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Player Injury Participation* Designation

C Austin Blythe Abdomen DNP OUT

WR Mecole Hardman Oblique FP –

DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP Questionable

DT Derrick Nnadi Hip LP Questionable

RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif Hand FP –

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle FP –

OL Mike Remmers Knee FP –

RG Trey Smith Shoulder FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Derrick Nnadi and Frank Clark are both at risk of missing the game. The Chiefs’ coaching staff sounded optimistic about Clark playing, but Nnadi sat out the preseason with a hip pointer. Both players could be on a pitch count, should they play.

Austin Blythe is ruled out of the game after a planned rest day on Friday’s practice. He is also likely a week away from returning to action for Kansas City.

Tyrann Mathieu doesn’t have to be listed on the injury report. He still has a chance to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and play.

Browns

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Player Injury Participation* Designation

DE Jadeveon Clowney Illness LP Questionable

LB Tony Fields II Illness DNP OUT

OL Michael Dunn Back LP OUT

WR Odell Beckham Jr. Knee LP Questionable

DB Grant Delpit Hamstring LP Questionable

WR Rashard Higgins Hamstring FP –

DB Ronnie Harrison Ankle FP Questionable

C J.C. Tretter Knee LP Questionable

CB Greedy Williams Groin FP –

CB Troy Hill Hamstring FP –

LB Sione Takitaki Hamstring FP –

K Chase McLaughlin Hamstring FP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related