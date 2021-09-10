CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Long-Sleeve Shirts Are the '90s Layering Staple Everyone Can Pull Off

By Gerald Orti z
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The weather’s cooling down, which means it's officially long-sleeve shirts season. It's not quite cool enough to wear them with a lightweight jacket or a hoodie. The logical next step is to wear two shirts. Sure, you could easily just wear the short-sleeve shirt as an undershirt, buried under your outer layer. But reversing the two, layering your long-sleeve shirts under your short-sleeves, can instantly add depth to an outfit.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Kevin Abstract
Person
Marc Jacobs
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
APPAREL
Messenger

T-shirts can be dressed up for many occasions

Few things are more beloved than that favorite pair of jeans and a comfy tee. “It seems like everything denim is in right now,” said Alesha Rumford, owner of Frosting House Boutique, located at 301 S. Fifth St. in Leavenworth, Kansas. “Everybody’s style is in, it’s crazy. Flare, distressed, skinny, non-distressed. It’s all in. It’s anything goes anymore.”
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for ‘Dune’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya went viral on the red carpet for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “Dune.” The Emmy-winning actress stunned in a deep purple dress from Alaïa’s spring 2022 collection, the first line for the house by designer Pieter Mulier. Her outfit featured an extra-cropped top with long sleeves, as well as an angular bodice hem. Its slim-fitting skirt ended in a train of dark maroon and black feathers. Both pieces in the set included perforated details, reminiscent of Alaïa’s signature geometric lace. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit was complete with a gold ring and gold hoop earrings. The dynamic look,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in A Brown Leather Jacket, Fur Hat & Knee-High Boots by Acne Studios

Kylie Jenner, who recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, grabbed some lunch with daughter Stormi during a break from New York Fashion Week on Friday afternoon. While Manhattan temps having been over 80 degrees as of late, the heat didn’t stop Jenner from looking ahead to cozier autumn looks. Case in point: She rocked a statement-making brown leather jacket as a minidress along with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots, and a tan textured furry bucket hat, all straight from Acne Studios’ Fall 2021 runway collection. Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style as of late. Last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layering#Abercrombie#Erl#Ssense Acne Studios
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

Deal: Faherty’s Performance Long-Sleeve Tee Is 33% Off

Need a long-sleeve T-shirt that does it all? Faherty’s got you covered. The brand’s Long-Sleeve All Day Tee is designed to be worn — you guessed it — all the livelong day. That’s because the performance tee is packed with quick-drying and water-repellent properties along with built-in UPF 50+ sun protection. It also features a stretchy and comfortable fabric designed for both land and water so you can sweat, swim, hike or simply chill out in the long-sleeve tee for as long as you want.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Recreating Katie Holmes’ Chic Short-Sleeve Shirt Look Is So Easy With This Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re always looking for ways to upgrade our everyday style without adding any difficulty or discomfort to our morning routine. We’re always going to have our T-shirt and leggings days, but when we have things to do, people to see and mirror selfies to take, we want to step it up just enough to impress.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
themanual.com

The 12 Best Short-Sleeve Shirts for Any Setting, From the Office to the Bar

For most of the year, long sleeves hold a pretty strict monopoly over the up shirt market. And for good reason. Aside from the obvious — way less fabric on your arms — the best short sleeve shirts blend lightweight materials and breathable construction with the versatility of a woven shirt. Meaning they’re just as well-suited for kicking around the city as they are for sipping cocktails on a rooftop or grabbing dinner with a date.
APPAREL
goodhousekeeping.com

Holly Willoughby's classic Boden shirt is the ultimate staple

Holly Willoughby is one fo our fashion favourites here at Good Housekeeping and we're constantly coveting her seasonal dresses and winter knits. But what caught our eye on Wednesday (8 September) is her year round, timeless staple buy, from one of our go-to brands, Boden. The star matched a pretty...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The Sweater Vest is the Layering Solution You've Been Praying For

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There's a reason stylish luminaries like Tyler, the Creator swear by the sweater vest: when it comes to warm-weather layering the silhouette remains undefeated. The sweater vest's gradual emergence as a streetwear staple beloved by the most discerning dressers in the world—and the type of enthusiasts who document their every outfit—clinches it: There might not be a cooler piece of knitwear on the planet. (Not convinced? Peep the most recent bout of street style from NYFW and count the sweater vests in attendance.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Pull Off a Sheer Lace Look for Fall With This Long-Sleeve Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. After spending days obsessing over the MTV VMAs red carpet and the Met Gala fashion, we were inspired to wear more bold, sheer looks! Style stars like Megan Fox and Olivia Rodrigo stunned in their sheer ensembles, and we immediately wanted to get in on the action.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Met Gala 2021: The Best Looks of the Night

Technically speaking, the Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Spiritually, though, the Met Gala is something a little grander: a celebration of fashion—thrown, attended, and closely observed by the people who love it. Each year's event has a theme, and the gala's attendee's—what you might call a triple-A-list collection of entertainers, athletes, designers, and celebrities—give their best (or just boldest) spin on it. Last year's “Camp” theme gave rise to Jared Leto carrying his own head—and also Frank Ocean wearing Prada nylon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The Bad Suit Is Now Very, Very Good

It’s funny: only a few years ago, all anyone wanted to do on the red carpet was look thin, young, and glamorous. But now, because fashion and politics have become so entangled, and because of the evolution of celebrity stylists into image architects who are practically celebrities themselves, mere handsomeness has gone out the window. Celebrities are now willing to go there, and at the Met Gala last night, they did: there was Kim Kardashian brilliantly sheathed in black by Balenciaga, which turned the most visible and overexposed woman in the history of the world into a giant void. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress designed by Aurora James, of Brother Vellies, that read “Tax the Rich” on the back, which caused a spiral of outrage and confusion online that seemed somewhat silly by Tuesday afternoon, when President Biden tweeted that “It’s time the super-wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share in taxes.” Why is it so hard for us to square AOC’s progressive politics with her interest in fashion and style? She has made it pretty clear that she is not calling for a world of austerity but rather one that focuses on access—access to healthcare as well as glamour and beauty. (Even the Soviets had perfume, after all!) If anything, the head scratcher is that the dress hewed closer to camp, the theme of 2019’s gala and exhibition, than to this year’s stated expression of the American fashion lexicon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

GQ's Best Stuff Box for Fall 2021 Is Here

GQ editors walk you through the latest Best Stuff Box. This season's box includes our favorite long-sleeve tee, a set of super hydrating face masks, a perfect fall cologne, and more, all for just $50. Subscribe to get yours before this box sells out. Click here to learn more about the Best Stuff Box.
BROOKLYN, NY
wortfm.org

NEW! WORT Long- SLEEVED T-SHIRT – Unisex

Due to the nation-wide backup on imprinted clothing, this shirt might not be available until late December 2021. SPECIAL: $89.90 pledge level for Monthly Donors ONLY (new or pre-existing, offer available online through monthly donor forms). To become a new monthly donor, click here. To change your monthly donation, click...
APPAREL
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy