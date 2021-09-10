CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Activist’ backlash: Twitter attacks new CBS competition series

By Samantha Ibrahim
Page Six
Page Six
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reality show starring celebrities? Now, where have we heard that before?. CBS’s newest competition reality series, “The Activist,” is already getting a lot of heated backlash on social media before it has even premiered. According to Deadline, “‘The Activist’ is a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed...

CinemaBlend

Following Julianne Hough's Departure, CBS Scraps Controversial Activist Series

CBS is the home of some of the biggest reality shows in television history with Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race, but the most recent reality series that the network announced started causing controversy right away. Called The Activist, it was designed as a competition series that would feature activists representing various worthy causes facing off to try and win the top prize. The uproar resulted in co-host and Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough announcing her departure, and not too long after she released her statement, CBS has scrapped the plans for the series.
Outsider.com

New Game Show ‘The Activist” Draws Major Backlash for Feeling Ingenuine

Dang! The game show community just can’t seem to get it right! What are they doing wrong? A lot of things, fans would say. Pat Sajak just announced some pretty major changes to “Wheel of Fortune.” This, of course, comes in the midst of “Jeopardy!’s” battle to keep fans engaged after a whirlwind of controversies and changes themselves. What’s next, a new version of “Wipeout?”
CinemaBlend

As CBS' The Activist Backlash Grows, Julianne Hough Explains Why She's Stepping Down As Host

CBS started generating buzz almost immediately for its upcoming competition series The Activist, although not for the same positive reasons as NCIS: Hawai'i or CSI: Vegas. The premise of the show centers on activists from around the world competing for the top opportunity to secure funding and increase awareness for their cause, with Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent veteran Julianne Hough on board as one of the hosts. Now, just days after The Activist was announced, Hough has stepped down amidst backlash.
Ilana Quinn

CBS's New Show "The Activist" Has Already Gained Criticism

On September 9th, 2021, the giant American television and radio network CBS announced the launch of a new reality series entitled The Activist, premiering on October 22nd. According to CBS’s official website, the series will highlight the work of real-life advocates for various issues and pair them with celebrities while contestants compete for a chance to take part in the G20 Summit. Among the celebrities hosting the series are Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. Deadline further revealed contestants will be graded on criteria based on “online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.” The winning team of advocates will be serenaded by some of “the world’s most passionate artists.”
Deadline

Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For ‘The Activist’, CBS Competition Series From Global Citizen – Update

UPDATED with statement from Global Citizen, 5:34 PM: After the format for The Activist drew some blowback on social media, Deadline reached out to Global Citizen for a statement. “The Activist spotlights individuals who’ve made it their life’s work to change the world for the better, as well as the incredible and often challenging work they do on the ground in their communities,” a spokesperson for the group said. “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes...
Washington Times

CBS’ new reality show ‘The Activist’ to showcase political activists seeking online attention

Political activism spread from street protests to corporate boardrooms and now has found a new home: a reality television series airing weekly on CBS this fall. “The Activist” will feature six rabble-rousers competing in “media stunts,” missions, digital campaigns, and other events to spur change to the environment, to education or on health issues, according to CBS.
MSNBC

'This is deeply dangerous': Competition series on activists draws criticism from activists

A new series set to air on CBS titled “The Activist” has drawn sharp criticism on social media, in particular from activists who worry a competition show might miss the mark on what activism is all about. Brittany Packnett Cunningham an activist and MSNBC Contributor, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her concern over the “Hollywood-lens.” Sept. 13, 2021.
imdb.com

In Response to Firestorm, CBS’ ‘The Activist’ Will Be Retooled From Competitive Series Into a Documentary Special (Exclusive)

“The Activist,” a CBS series that had itself become the target of online activism in recent days, is being reconfigured in response to the firestorm of criticism, and will now become a one-time documentary special instead of a five-episode competition series, Variety has learned. Although footage for the original incarnation...
Shine My Crown

CBS Cans Original Format of ‘The Activist’ Following Backlash

CBS has decided to revise its original format for its reality series, “The Activist,” in response to the public backlash. In the show, six contestants would compete in a variety of activism-themed contests, including media stunts, digital campaigns and community events. The contests were to be judged by r&b singer Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra. Contestants would then before appearing at a summit of world leaders in Italy.
clevelandstar.com

Julianne Hough responds to 'The Activist' backlash

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor-singer Julianne Hough recently responded to the ongoing criticism about her upcoming reality competition series 'The Activist' that also features global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Usher as her co-judges. The CBS and Global Citizen produced series brings together six activists from around the world...
arcamax.com

CBS' controversial 'The Activist' competition show to be retooled into documentary

CBS will no longer pit activists against each other to see who cares the most. After immense backlash, the network has scrapped plans for its five-week competition show, “The Activist,” and will instead pivot to a documentary series to “showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in,” CBS announced Wednesday.
Vulture

CBS Is Turning Its Activism Competition Series Into an Activism Non-Competition Documentary

Never mind! CBS and producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation have decided that maybe a competition show about who can do activism the best wasn’t such a hot idea. The announcement of celebrity judges Usher, Julianne Hough, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for competition show The Activist was met with criticism. “I’m confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change?” tweeted The Shock Doctrine author Naomi Klein. “Or just the end of the world?” Julianne Hough accepted the criticism, posting on Instagram September 14 that she was “deeply listening with an open heart and mind.”
fox40jackson.com

CBS retooling ‘The Activist’ competition series after immense criticism, postpones release

CBS has made the decision to reformat its upcoming series “The Activist” after it received immense criticism for promoting performative activism and being tone-deaf. When it was announced roughly a week ago at CBS’ Television Critics Association summer press tour, the format of “The Activist” would see celebrity judges Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra Jonas preside over a competition in which six activists representing three causes — health, education and the environment, would try to raise as much awareness as possible for their cause.
TheDailyBeast

CBS Scraps ‘The Activist’ Footage, Starts Over After Backlash: Report

CBS has scrapped all the footage for its upcoming show The Activist and will start filming from scratch after intense criticism of the show’s dystopian setup, which pitted activists against each other before a panel of celebrity judges as they vied for likes on social media and funding from G20 leaders. Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough had been tapped as the judges. The show’s new format, a one-time special, will follow the format of a documentary rather than a competition. Originally set to begin airing Oct. 22, the show has been postponed with no new air date. CBS said in a statement, “It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.” Global Citizen, a producing partner with CBS, said in a statement: “Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community—we got it wrong.” CBS said the six activists showcased in the new version of the show will be given a cash grant.
NYLON

The Controversy Surrounding Ill-Conceived 'Activist' Competition Series, Explained

Just one week after its controversial announcement, CBS’s new reality show The Activist has been cancelled. The series — which intended to pit activists, and their causes, against each other for money — was met with instantaneous backlash. According to the log-line, The Activist would feature six contestants from around the world competing to “bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education, and the environment.” But in the end, only one cause would win, deeming the others less urgent and affording a one activist a rather hollow prize.
