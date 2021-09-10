Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Their Picks for Sunday's Game Against Vikings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Vikings on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow is back, Zac Taylor believes his guys are ready, but will Cincinnati win their first season opener since 2018?

The team at AllBengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

It’s going to be a big welcome back game for Burrow and while the idea of the Bengals' passing game is exciting, I think the team must run the ball to be successful not only on Sunday, but in every game this year. Finishing the 2020 season ranked 24th in rushing didn’t cut it, and nobody wants to see a measly four wins again in 2021. I want to see Zac Taylor utilize Joe Mixon to his maximum potential. I also want to see more explosive plays from Burrow, which includes big shots down the field especially in Week 1.

Cincinnati must take advantage of the fact that the Vikings aren’t exactly known for their defensive strength going into this year. I think Sunday will be a showcase for the offensive side of the ball compared to the defensive side, which will not include former Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring). There will be little margin for error for the Bengals secondary with star receivers like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen lining up for Mike Zimmer's crew. Cincinnati is a 3-point underdog at home for Sunday’s opener against Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bengals 17

I expect a nip tuck game between two very evenly matched teams. Cincinnati capitalizes on the shaky offensive line from Minnesota and eases their new look defensive line into an ideal matchup. Burrow and the offense control the clock with Mixon, while narrowly escaping with their first season opening weekend win at home since 2007.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Vikings 24

Both teams have offensive stars, but Sunday’s game will come down to which defense can win the turnover battle and come up with stops when needed. I'm taking Jessie Bates and the Bengals.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Vikings 26

The Bengals offense will have a great season, but they're going to get off to a slow start. The defense will likely have a hard time stopping Dalvin Cook and may struggle against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bengals 17.

The Bengals and Vikings are fairly evenly matched and Cincinnati is at home. If Trae Waynes was healthy I may have picked the Bengals in this matchup, but he's out with a hamstring injury. However, Waynes will miss this game and I think that injury swings things in the Vikings favor. It will be tough for the Bengals defense to cover the Vikings' dynamic duo of receivers while also stopping Dalvin Cook on early downs with Eli Apple in the lineup.

On the other side, I think the Bengals wide receivers have an advantage against the Vikings cornerbacks. Linebacker Nick Vigil can be taken advantage of if isolated. If the Bengals are going to win this game, they need to stay ahead of the chains so that Zimmer cannot get into his 3rd-and-long defenses. If they are able to do this I could easily see the Bengals winning at home, but I'm taking Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bengals 24

Much like Blake, I'm worried the Bengals' offense is going to get off to a slow start. They only played three snaps together in the preseason and even though Anthony Barr is out, I expect Zimmer's defense keep Burrow, Mixon and the rest of this offense in check—at least in the first half.

Cincinnati hangs around and has a chance to win the game late, but Taylor suffers another one-score loss.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bengals 20

