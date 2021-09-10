CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Their Picks for Sunday's Game Against Vikings

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Vikings on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow is back, Zac Taylor believes his guys are ready, but will Cincinnati win their first season opener since 2018?

The team at AllBengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

It’s going to be a big welcome back game for Burrow and while the idea of the Bengals' passing game is exciting, I think the team must run the ball to be successful not only on Sunday, but in every game this year. Finishing the 2020 season ranked 24th in rushing didn’t cut it, and nobody wants to see a measly four wins again in 2021. I want to see Zac Taylor utilize Joe Mixon to his maximum potential. I also want to see more explosive plays from Burrow, which includes big shots down the field especially in Week 1.

Cincinnati must take advantage of the fact that the Vikings aren’t exactly known for their defensive strength going into this year. I think Sunday will be a showcase for the offensive side of the ball compared to the defensive side, which will not include former Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring). There will be little margin for error for the Bengals secondary with star receivers like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen lining up for Mike Zimmer's crew. Cincinnati is a 3-point underdog at home for Sunday’s opener against Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bengals 17

I expect a nip tuck game between two very evenly matched teams. Cincinnati capitalizes on the shaky offensive line from Minnesota and eases their new look defensive line into an ideal matchup. Burrow and the offense control the clock with Mixon, while narrowly escaping with their first season opening weekend win at home since 2007.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Vikings 24

Both teams have offensive stars, but Sunday’s game will come down to which defense can win the turnover battle and come up with stops when needed. I'm taking Jessie Bates and the Bengals.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Vikings 26

The Bengals offense will have a great season, but they're going to get off to a slow start. The defense will likely have a hard time stopping Dalvin Cook and may struggle against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bengals 17.

The Bengals and Vikings are fairly evenly matched and Cincinnati is at home. If Trae Waynes was healthy I may have picked the Bengals in this matchup, but he's out with a hamstring injury. However, Waynes will miss this game and I think that injury swings things in the Vikings favor. It will be tough for the Bengals defense to cover the Vikings' dynamic duo of receivers while also stopping Dalvin Cook on early downs with Eli Apple in the lineup.

On the other side, I think the Bengals wide receivers have an advantage against the Vikings cornerbacks. Linebacker Nick Vigil can be taken advantage of if isolated. If the Bengals are going to win this game, they need to stay ahead of the chains so that Zimmer cannot get into his 3rd-and-long defenses. If they are able to do this I could easily see the Bengals winning at home, but I'm taking Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bengals 24

Much like Blake, I'm worried the Bengals' offense is going to get off to a slow start. They only played three snaps together in the preseason and even though Anthony Barr is out, I expect Zimmer's defense keep Burrow, Mixon and the rest of this offense in check—at least in the first half.

Cincinnati hangs around and has a chance to win the game late, but Taylor suffers another one-score loss.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bengals 20

Check out are predictions for the entire 2021 season here!

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!







State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Veteran Already Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

Cornerback Trae Waynes has yet to play a game for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he won’t be on the field this weekend against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. Waynes has been ruled out for the season opener, according to Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor. The seventh-year pro is dealing with a hamstring issue.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Elevate 2 Notable Players For Sunday’s Game

The Minnesota Vikings have elevated running back Ameer Abdullah and quarterback Sean Mannion from their practice squad to the active roster for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Abdullah is set to replace injured third-string rookie Kene Nwangwu behind starter Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison. Mannion will replace...
NFL
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Zac Taylor
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Joe Goodberry predicts Bengals will win at least 10 games

This is a big year for Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor. If the team doesn’t take a major step forward, it could mean the end for the head coach. Fortunately, one of the smartest Bengals fans on the internet feels confident they’ll have a winning season. Joe Goodberry recently came...
NFL
FanSided

Game-by-game 2021 record prediction for the Minnesota Vikings

With 17 games on their regular-season schedule for the first time ever, how many wins will the Minnesota Vikings finish with this year?. After months of waiting, the 2021 season is finally here for the Minnesota Vikings. This year, the Vikings will be looking to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their disappointing performance in 2020.
NFL
#Mike Brown#Paul Brown Stadium#American Football#Game Against Vikings#Vikings 24#Bengals 27#Vikings 27#Eli Apple#Burrow Mixon#Twitter
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Vikings pregame and Sunday NFL schedule

After another offseason that seemingly lasted a millennium, NFL Sunday is finally back in our lives. Thankfully, we’ll get to focus on Bengals vs. Vikings and still catch some great games in the late afternoon slate, including Chiefs vs. Browns and Packers vs. Saints. Here’s a look at what’s on...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Pioneer Press staff likes Vikings’ chances for Sunday’s opener in Cincinnati

Pioneer Press writers who cover the Vikings make their picks for Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals in Cincinnati:. Vikings 27, Bengals 13: The only thing that can stop the Vikings on Sunday is the vaccination status of some of their star players. If everyone is available, the Vikings roll to an easy win.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for Vikings vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals face a tall task in Week 1 to start the 2021 season. It isn’t just difficult because the Minnesota Vikings are in town with a high-flying offense. It’s also trying to get a rehabbed Joe Burrow on the same page with some new pieces after little time together in the preseason. It’s trying to get a defense that looks improved to mesh quickly on the field during live action.
NFL
AllBengals

