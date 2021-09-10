CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Justin Fields and Matt Nagy throwing deep balls at Bears practice

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOTCW_0bsQg7Mg00

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to upset the heavily-favored Rams.

Despite an impressive training camp and preseason, it won’t be rookie quarterback Justin Fields who lines up under center for the Bears. It’ll be veteran Andy Dalton, who Matt Nagy promised the starting job back when Dalton signed with Chicago in free agency.

It might be awhile before we see Fields playing in a game, so these videos of Fields throwing at practice will have to get us through.

Following Friday’s practice, a couple of Bears beat writers shared video of Fields and Nagy throwing deep balls at the end of practice.

The Bears wrapped Friday’s practice, where their final injury report showed nose tackle Eddie Goldman is doubtful with a knee injury. If Goldman can’t go, Bilal Nichols and seventh-round rookie Khyiris Tonga will likely split reps at nose tackle.

Chicago also has a handful of starters listed as questionable against the Rams, including Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson. But he didn’t sound too concerned about their status for Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Will Justin Fields start for Bears in Week 2? Matt Nagy explains QB plans moving forward

Justin Fields didn’t just take the field on “Sunday Night Football” in his NFL debut. The first-round rookie was also the only Bears quarterback to score a touchdown against the Rams, capping Chicago’s longest drive of the evening with a read-option run. Now, the question is: What happens next? Andy Dalton was serviceable but unspectacular in the Bears’ 20-point loss to Los Angeles, so is it possible Fields will get the call in Week 2? Could coach Matt Nagy actually turn the keys over to the first-year signal-caller for Chicago’s home opener against the Bengals?
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

If fans accept Andy Dalton as the Chicago Bears starting QB over Justin Fields, here’s the next question: How much patience will Matt Nagy show him?

Have we reached the acceptance stage yet, Chicago? Bears coach Matt Nagy has stuck by his plan to start Andy Dalton instead of Justin Fields, and no decibel level of shouting from fans, former players, national talking heads or local talking heads appears to have changed that decision heading into the season opener. Well, maybe yell one more time that the first-round draft pick gives the Bears ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Week 1 Justin Fields theory gaining steam

For months now, the Chicago Bears have planned to see veteran quarterback Andy Dalton get the start Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears will be traveling to SoFi Stadium for a tango under the lights. Sunday Night Football — Week 1. This is as good as it gets, but something still feels off about the longtime promise Matt Nagy gave to Dalton.
NFL
FanSided

Adam Schefter defies all logic to back up Matt Nagy for benching Justin Fields (Video)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter defended Chicago Bear’s head coach Matt Nagy to not start rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears began their 2021 season with a rather demoralizing 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Andy Dalton started the season-opener for the Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy did sprinkle in rookie first-round signal caller Justin Fields for a couple of plays. During and following the game, Bears fans called for Nagy to bench Dalton in favor of Fields.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields reacts to first NFL touchdown, Matt Nagy unrepentant about QB game plan

Andy Dalton did himself no favors in Week 1, nor did head coach Matt Nagy. The prevailing headline all summer for the Chicago Bears was if they'd truly hold to their pre-draft promise of naming and keeping Dalton as starting quarterback for 2021 -- after signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million in free agency -- having later made a move in the 2021 NFL Draft to secure Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields with the 11th-overall pick. Dalton was exceedingly pedestrian in the loss on Sunday night to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, but is already shaking it off publicly.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Nagy and Andy Dalton gave Bears absolutely no chance to win against Rams

“They told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons I wanted to come here. That’s the assurance I got.”. That’s what Andy Dalton said a couple days after the Bears signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in March. And since that was the agreement, apparently nothing first-round pick Justin Fields did in the preseason was going to change that. Fields was more impressive than Dalton was in every way in the preseason, but that didn’t matter — Dalton was going to start Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Rams, and damn the torpedoes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Matt Nagy Has Telling Admission On Justin Fields After Week 1

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had an interesting admission on his quarterback situation following his team’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears started Andy Dalton in the Sunday night loss to the Rams. Dalton didn’t play very well, throwing for 206 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the 34-14 loss to the NFC West contenders.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: A wild rumor about NFC quarterbacks, Matt Nagy

The 2021 NFL offseason was an eventful one for a few teams, in particular. The Chicago Bears, for one, found their long-term solution at quarterback, drafting Justin Fields at 11 overall. Elsewhere, a division rival saw a big switch happen under center. The Detroit Lions swapped Matthew Stafford for Jared...
NFL
sportsmockery.com

Matt Nagy Hints He Came Very Close To Starting Justin Fields

Fans aren’t happy. They don’t want to hear the explanations. In their minds, Justin Fields should be the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears. He is clearly the most talented player at the position on this roster and proved in the preseason he can handle the job even when playing in tough circumstances. Yeah, he’s a rookie and he’ll make mistakes. Still, he will learn. Why is this team bothering with Andy Dalton? As it turns out, head coach Matt Nagy may have struggled with that exact issue himself in the past couple of weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy Lost Trust in His Defense in Week 1 Loss

In their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s playcalling showed that he lost some confidence in the defense. During his press conference the next day, he didn’t say anything that countered that thinking. In the Chicago Bears Week 1 loss, we saw...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Nagy: We knew where and when we were going to use Justin Fields

During the practice week, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters it would be “naïve” not to prepare for Bears quarterback Justin Fields in some way. It turned out McVay was right. Fields didn’t play many snaps, but Chicago did rotate him in with starter Andy Dalton periodically throughout the...
NFL
FanSided

Bears: Watch Justin Fields score his first NFL touchdown (Video)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scored his first NFL touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears began their 2021 season with a tough test on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran Andy Dalton was named the starter, which did not exactly instill much confidence in the fanbase that was clamoring for rookie Justin Fields.
NFL
chatsports.com

Pressure’s on for Matt Nagy to unveil the real Bears offense

The first time Bears coach Matt Nagy faced the Rams, in December 2018, he ran 3,292 pounds worth of players onto the field, had Mitch Trubisky fake a handoff to defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and throw a two-yard touchdown pass to tackle Bradley Sowell. The Bears called the play, which featured six offensive linemen and four defensive linemen, “Santa’s Sleigh.”
NFL
FOX Sports

For Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, it's a question of timing

Week 1 for the Chicago Bears ended in disappointment, with a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With disappointing losses comes an eagerness to try to correct the issues that led to that disappointment. In the case of the Bears, some believe that a change at the quarterback position...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy