Carson Beck Likely Starting QB for UAB

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 8 days ago
SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin broke the news Wednesday that Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with an oblique issue, which caused him to be extremely limited in practice Monday and Tuesday. Daniels would then participate the rest of the week while receiving treatment.

Since the revelation of the oblique injury, many began to wonder about the status of Georgia's starting quarterback, who missed the first six games of 2020 recovering from an ACL tear from 2019 with USC.

Daniel will be forced back to the sidelines for Saturday's game against UAB as Carson Beck is likely to be the starter for Georgia at quarterback. The former 4-star out of Mandarin, Florida, spent all of 2020 learning the offense and sitting behind Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, and D'Wan Mathis. Beck would take a redshirt and comes into Saturday with the opportunity to make his first collegiate start.

Beck's start of the 2021 season is a complete 360 to where he was a year ago buried on the depth chart, even in a year where uncertainty at quarterback was at a high throughout the year until the emergence of Daniels. Beck put together a strong offseason showing off his poise and composure to go along with arm strength and a work ethic that earned him the title of "next-man-up" behind JT Daniels.

With a host of receivers still being affected by injuries, the likely game plan for Georgia will resemble what they did a week ago against Clemson. Georgia's heavy reliance on play-action and short to intermediate throws won't change with a young quarterback, not to mention the Dawgs can always turn to the run game.

On3.com

Herschel Walker prepared to fight for Reggie Bush

Herschel Walker has Reggie Bush’s back. In an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff, the Georgia legend spoke about his belief that Bush deserves his Heisman Trophy back. “I enjoyed watching Reggie a great deal, and I’ll tell you what – I’m a big fan of Reggie Bush,” said Walker. “I’ve been saying I think Reggie Bush should get his Heisman back.
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
