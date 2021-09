It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty, but the Dolphins came away with the win and are the only team in the AFC East with a win. The Dolphins managed to beat the Patriots 17 - 16 even though the Patriots controlled the ball for far longer. Mac Jones was quick with the ball and his decision making, but the defense showed up when it mattered. Tua Tagovailoa had a good day also as he ran for a TD and threw on to his former college teammate, Jaylen Waddle. It was the first game of the season and no matter what this Patriots roster looks like, they are always tough in their own stadium. A win is a win, regardless of how ugly it looked.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO