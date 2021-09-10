CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near South Fork Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of showers and storms with strong outflow winds will impact portions of northeastern Lander, central Elko and northwestern Eureka Counties through 115 PM PDT At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of storms from Crescent Valley up to near Elko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elko, Carlin, South Fork, Crescent Valley, Pine Valley, Beowawe, Deeth, Ryndon, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Spring Creek, Adobe Summit, Lamoille Summit, North Area Mine, Emigrant Mine, South Area Mine and Halleck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eureka County, NV
City
Crescent Valley, NV
City
Spring Creek, NV
County
Elko County, NV
City
Halleck, NV
City
Eureka, NV
City
Lamoille, NV
City
Carlin, NV
County
Lander County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Reservoir
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy