Watch Penn State vs. Ball State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Season Records: Penn State 4-5; Ball State 7-1 The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Ball State Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at home. It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Nittany Lions and the Wisconsin Badgers last week, but Penn State stepped up in the second half for a 16-10 victory. WR Jahan Dotson and RB Noah Cain were among the main playmakers for Penn State as the former caught five passes for one TD and 102 yards and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown.

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Clemson Game Finish

Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter. Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten power rankings: Penn State moves up to No. 2

Talk about poor timing. Mere weeks after the Big Ten announced it is joining forces with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 to add scheduling strength and outflank the Southeastern Conference, Clemson and Washington lose. On the other hand, Rutgers looks like it is for real, which is unreal. Wisconsin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Penn State rises in college football rankings as top teams drop despite wins

The new college football rankings won't see too many significant shake ups on a day with few major upsets, but don't be surprised if the AP Top 25 voters decide to change the order of the top teams in the country after the results of Week 3. Yes, Alabama will remain No. 1 after surviving a tough test against Florida in The Swamp, and No. 2 Georgia did nothing to sway the opinion that the Bulldogs are the next-best team in the SEC and the potentially the entire country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Now Calling For Major Coach’s Firing

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but it appears Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. After spending a few years as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the football program’s head coach in 2019. He showed a lot of promise in his season season, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Not Impressed By Oklahoma Today

Oklahoma football didn’t look like a College Football Playoff team based on the Sooners’ performance versus Nebraska on Saturday. College football fans were already skeptical of Oklahoma heading into Saturday’s game. The Sooners struggled to beat Tulane in Week 1 and then did what they were supposed to do against Western Carolina in Week 2. OU was supposed to then make a statement versus Nebraska on Saturday. It never happened.
OKLAHOMA STATE

