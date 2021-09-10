Watch Penn State vs. Ball State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Last Season Records: Penn State 4-5; Ball State 7-1 The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Ball State Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at home. It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Nittany Lions and the Wisconsin Badgers last week, but Penn State stepped up in the second half for a 16-10 victory. WR Jahan Dotson and RB Noah Cain were among the main playmakers for Penn State as the former caught five passes for one TD and 102 yards and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown.