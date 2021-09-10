CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uinta County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Uinta by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Uinta County in southwestern Wyoming * Until 230 PM MDT * At 145 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Evanston, moving northeast at 45 mph. A wind gust to 60 mph was reported with this storm in Evanston. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Evanston, Ragen, Almy, Carter, Leroy and Fort Bridger. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

