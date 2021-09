Well, this was some unfortunate news to see today. It feels like we were just starting to feel the excitement about this year's UM Homecoming parade and now the word has come down that it won't be happening. Your first thought would probably be that COVID-19 concerns were behind the cancellation - and that would be a guess that would probably make you correct more times than not. But the reason for no parade this year is the continued construction on the Beartracks Bridge.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO