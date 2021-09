Baby Keem has been making a lot of noise lately. He is Kendrick Lamar‘s cousin and he is signed to his new label pgLang. Baby Keem looks to continue to keep the momentum going with his first major label debut The Melodic Blue. He gets features from Kendrick, Don Toliver, Travis Scott and others for 16 tracks. Stream the new album below.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO