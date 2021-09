As Democrats in Congress try to find ways to pay for $3.5 trillion in proposed new spending, they are looking to the richest Americans to help foot the bill. Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to impose a surtax of 3 percentage points on individual income above $5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend. In addition, they plan to raise the top federal personal income tax rate to 39.6% from the current 37%, as President Joe Biden proposed when running for office.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO