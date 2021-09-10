Marvel Preview: Black Widow #11

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Apogee in her rear view, Natasha pushes forward with her plans to become the hero San Francisco needs. When an old source sends Natasha and her team looking for a mysterious pair known only as THE TWINS, the Black Widow has to confront the fact that Apogee may not be as behind them as she’d hoped. But are the Twins friends or foe?

