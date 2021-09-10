Marvel Preview: Black Widow #11

Marvel is returning to Old Man Logan's Wastelands, and Steven S. DeKnight, the former showrunner of Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix, is along for the ride. In December, Marvel Comics will publish five new stories set in the universe where the supervillains won the battle against the superheroes and took control of the United States, turning into the post-apocalyptic realm called the Wastelands. Inspired by the Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series, DeKnight will write the one-shot issues focusing on the Wasteland's Wolverine and Black Widow. Other writers include Ethan Sacks (who previously wrote the Old Man Hawkeye and Old Man Quill series), Rich Douek, and Torunn Grønbekk. In addition to Wolverine and Black Widow, the one-shots will spotlight the Wasteland's Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, and Star-Lord.

