CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel First Look: Amazing Spider-Man #75

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN is back to thrice-monthly because this story is pure jet fuel. Ben Reilly has returned to NYC and has fully taken back the mantle of Spider-Man, but what does this mean for Peter Parker? The greatest team of web-writers has come together with the most epic arachnid-artists ever assembled to bring you a Spider-story that will shake up Spider-Man’s 59th year in ways you CANNOT PREDICT!

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
theaureview.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer confirms Venom as major villain

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been formally unveiled during this morning’s PlayStation Showcase. The biggest news from the trailer is that fan-favourite villain Venom is along for the ride. The trailer is short and sweet, with a voice-over intoning threats toward both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game will be...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Reveal Trailer For Marvel's SPIDER-MAN 2 From Insomniac Games

Sweet! Insomniac Games has released the reveal trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! This next chapter of the story looks like it’ll be a cool and crazy one as we see that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be teaming up to take on Venom! I was really hoping that Venom would be introduced in this sequel so it made me happy to see him show up in this brief teaser!
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Shang-Chi #4

SHANG-CHI VS. THE FANTASTIC FOUR! Someone has been sending Shang-Chi strange messages in his dreams…and the messages seem to be coming from the Negative Zone! But who is sending him these messages? And what do they mean? And why are the Fantastic Four standing in his way?. Written by: Gene...
COMICS
gamefreaks365.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced on 2021 PlayStation Showcase

Peter Parker and Miles Morales will join forces to take on Venom in Insomniac’s new game. As we said in our post on the new God of War announcement trailer at the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, the event was packed with pure video game buzz, and Insomniac showcased two of the event’s most essential games, aside from God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to the award-winning Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was one of them. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was shown yesterday at the PlayStation event, and the game will be published exclusively for the PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Nyc
aiptcomics

‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #73 is like Green Goblin character rehabilitation

The penultimate issue of Nick Spencer’s run on Amazing Spider-Man is out this week. It features Kindred, Mary Jane, and Spider-Man (though as is tradition in this series, he’s kind of a side character), as well as definitive answers! Well, as definitive as a few retconned flashbacks can be, but even still, this issue changes things. That’s an exciting element of this final story arc since so much history has been tackled up until this point. More importantly, though, is Amazing Spider-Man #73 good?
COMICS
vitalthrills.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Guardians of the Galaxy & Wolverine Revealed

At the PlayStation Showcase 2021, Insomniac Games announced both Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, and Eidos-Montréal debuted the new story trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a sequel to the celebrated game Marvel’s Spider-Man and will be releasing in 2023. The new action-adventure game brings...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Logo Teases Major Story Details

Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios revealed the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in the final moments of this week's PlayStation Showcase event. The trailer itself didn't feature any gameplay footage from the upcoming sequel, but it did notably tease two new villains who should be coming to the game with Venom and Kraven the Hunter. And while there is still a lot that we have left to learn about the story that Insomniac has planned for this sequel, the game's logo seems to tell us where the narrative will be heading.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

‘Amazing Spider-Man’ 73 untangles convoluted Green Goblin history

Spoilers ahead for Amazing Spider-Man #73. You’ve been warned. For more on this issue, read our review. If you just found out about Nick Spencer’s run, there’s a lot to catch up on. That includes the heavy focus on Harry Osborn and how Norman Osborn may have made a deal with Mephisto. If that sounds familiar, that’s because the infamous “One More Day” storyline has tied into the events of this story arc. Spencer’s penultimate issue–it all wraps up with Amazing Spider-Man #74–has been strongly led by a character named Kindred who may or may not be Harry Osborn. It’s still tough to know exactly if it’s Harry, a shard of him, or some phantom.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
gamesradar.com

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor says the game is "massive"

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor has claimed the sequel is "massive" in size. Just earlier today on September 10, Venom actor Tony Todd took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking him about his new role in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Todd's reply, which you can see below, claims the sequel is "massive," which is why it won't come out until 2023. Additionally, the actor claims he's only been aware of the sequel for roughly two months.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Did Marvel Finally Make Spider-Man a REAL ‘Star Wars’ Fan?

The Marvel Zombies episode of What If…? was packed with MCU Easter eggs and pop culture references. In particular, the Tom Holland replacement Spider-Man flaunted some serious film buff knowledge. Spider-Man’s newfound sci-fi movie trivia wizardry may demonstrate a firmer grasp of pop culture than his infamous Star Wars plan in Captain America: Civil War (2016) lets on.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Voice Actor Responds To Marvel What If Rumors

Marvel has had a ton of rumors swirling around What If...? But, Spider-Man voice actor Josh Keaton had to step up and debunk some of the claims going around. He's a beloved figure in the animated Marvel community for his stint as Peter Parker in Spectacular Spider-Man. So, the fans naturally assumed that the company could do a quick homage by having him voice the version of the hero with the Cloak of Levitation featured in the promotional material. Now, that did not go down, but before we got confirmation during the latest episode, the speculation was rolling like wildfire all over the Internet. Clearly, it pained Keaton not to be able to respond to any of the claims one way or the other. He implored fans to take their time and for other sources of information, not to just run with the story. At any rate, it's an interesting moment for the entire fandom as speculation drives the conversation from day to day in a huge way. Check out his comments down below:
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: release window, trailer, news and more

Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021 included a slew of new trailers, but few caught the eye like the one for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the trailer for the upcoming game also included up-close cutaways of the spider suit and an ominous Venom lurking in the shadows.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Debuted 40 Years Ago Today

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends premiered on this day in 1981, and fans are celebrating its 40th anniversary. Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends aired alongside and crossed over with the Spider-Man cartoon that debuted that same year, the second cartoon version of Marvel's web-slinger. The series sees Peter Parker, the amazing Spider-Man, teaming up with the Bobby Drake, a.k.a. Iceman of the X-Men, and a brand new mutant character named Angelica Jones, also called Firestar. Spider-Man and his elemental-powered allies took on villains from across the Marvel Universe while balancing their college coursework at Empire State University.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: New Retro Spider-Man wave revealed

Symbiote Spider-Man saw this one over the weekend, but its awesomeness is definitely worth another look. Hobgoblin (Animated Series) While I appreciate Hasbro’s effort to recreate the character’s look in the ’90s animated series, I still like the last version much better. Ben Reilly. The fact that this is on...
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

J.M. DeMatteis Returns To Marvel For Ben Reilly: Spider-Man

J.M. DeMatteis Returns To Marvel For Ben Reilly: Spider-Man Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, J.M. DeMatteis was responsible for some of the biggest Spider-Man stories of the era. Now, the House of Ideas is welcoming him back to their ranks for a new series featuring Peter Parker’s blonde-haired doppelgänger. Starting next year, DeMatteis will revisit the original Cone Saga in the pages of Ben Reilly: Spider-Man.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel reveals ‘Devil’s Reign’ to crossover with ‘Spider-Woman’ #18

Marvel Comics has revealed new details on the second issue of Devil’s Reign–out December 15th–as well as details on one of the crossover titles: Spider-Woman. Dubbed a classic crossover event, fans of Spider-Woman can pickup the crossover issue on December 29th when Spider-Woman #18 drops in comic book shops. Don’t miss today’s details on Devil’s Reign #2 here.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy