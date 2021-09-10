Marvel Preview: Marauders #24
The Marauders hit the highest seas of all when they point their bow to the stars! But what threat awaits them…and why has it sworn vengeance?!. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0