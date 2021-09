In Thursday Night’s NFL season opener, you might have noticed that the national anthem sung was inherently different from games prior. “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the Black national anthem will be performed at every single NFL game of the season per The New York Times. The song was performed by Alicia Keys and the Florida A&M choir before the start of the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Players stood on the Raymond James Stadium field with their arms intertwined with one another listening to Keys and the choir perform.

