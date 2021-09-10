James Scottie Nicholson, Age 61 Cornelia

James Scottie Nicholson, age 61 of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Demorest, Georgia on June 10, 1960, he was a son of the late Homer Nicholson and Virginia Franklin Nicholson. Mr. Nicholson was an auto mechanic with Clarkesville Motor Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, traveling, going to the mountains, especially the Pigeon Forge area, dirt track racing and in recent years Facebook. He was a loving husband, father and an awesome grandfather. Mr. Nicholson was an optimistic individual who always looked for the humor in everything and was determined to find a way in every situation that he was faced with. He was loyal, hardworking, dependable, and was a generous and giving individual.