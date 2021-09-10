CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

James Scottie Nicholson, Age 61 Cornelia

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 8 days ago

James Scottie Nicholson, age 61 of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Demorest, Georgia on June 10, 1960, he was a son of the late Homer Nicholson and Virginia Franklin Nicholson. Mr. Nicholson was an auto mechanic with Clarkesville Motor Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, traveling, going to the mountains, especially the Pigeon Forge area, dirt track racing and in recent years Facebook. He was a loving husband, father and an awesome grandfather. Mr. Nicholson was an optimistic individual who always looked for the humor in everything and was determined to find a way in every situation that he was faced with. He was loyal, hardworking, dependable, and was a generous and giving individual.

www.wrwh.com

The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

