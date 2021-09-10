Overheard In D.C.: The DeLorean

BRNDA is one of those bands with a sound so tight, it actually makes your brain go loose, and if you happened to be listening to their terrific new album, “Do You Like Salt?,” on a recent Thursday night while driving to the band’s house in Northwest D.C. to ask them about it, the news ticker at the bottom of your brain may have started flapping around like a ribbon in the wind, because in addition to that paradoxical tight-loose, nervous-relaxed thing, this music also feels spiky-smooth, and is there anything like that in physical reality? Maybe one of those bumpy, knurled massage balls? What does a massage ball taste like? Wait, why are you wondering that? Oh, because BRNDA absolutely won’t stop singing about foods, as if the butterflies in their stomachs are growling, and here’s what’s on the menu: avocados, eggs, tacos with onions, tofu, hot dogs, muffins and one lobster who is not actually depicted on the band’s lyric sheet as a foodstuff, which might also remind you that BRNDA sounds a little like the early B-52’s (“Rock Lobster”-era) as well as some other less-obvious bands from the late-‘70s (Come On) and today (Straw Man Army), and look, you’ve arrived at their house and it’s time to ask them about all of these things in the backyard.

