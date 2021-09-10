Scott City plays host to Holcomb in early season test

Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two GWAC rivals will meet up on a hot Friday evening at Darner Field, as Scott City plays host to Holcomb in an early season battle. Holcomb won their 11th consecutive season opener on Friday night, as they held off a late surge from Cimarron in a 23-16 victory. The Bluejays led 8-0 early before the Longhorns scored 16 unanswered. Holcomb was close to going up two possessions early in the fourth quarter, when a Cimarron interception return for a touchdown tied the game up at 16. Holcomb finished with 286 yards of offense with a balanced attack, with 160 coming through the air. Khai Cosner scored three touchdowns in the win. The Longhorns held Cimarron to 256 yards of offense, with 186 coming on the ground.