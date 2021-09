The Natalia Mustangs (2-1) and the Lytle Pirates (0-2) will square off this coming Friday at Walter Joyce Stadium for the 61st time in the history of the two teams dating back to 1933. The Natalia Mustangs lead the over-all series 32-26-3 as the boys in blue also hold a six-game winning streak vs. the black and gold. Friday night will also mark the 11th ever Legacy Bowl between the two programs and will mark the first game for Lytle Head Coach Adrian Trevino who took over the helm of the Pirates this season.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO