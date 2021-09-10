CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Silver streak: Godfrey's Eric Newby gets second Paralympics silver medal

By Pete Hayes
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGODFREY — When Eric Newby returned home to Godfrey on Sept. 1 from a month-long trip to Japan, he brought along something special to show his friends and family. The something special was a silver medal from the Paralympic Games held last month in Tokyo. Newby and his teammates on the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby team advanced to the gold medal match, but dropped a 54-49 decision to rival Great Britain at Yoyogi National Stadium on Aug. 29.

