CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN’s FPI ranks 49ers as sixth-best Super Bowl favorite

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NFL regular season finally underway, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell made a case for all 32 teams to win the Super Bowl this season. While Barnwell admittedly struggles to make a case for several rebuilding teams around the league, the 49ers are not one of them. In fact, despite finishing in last place of the NFC West last season, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) ranks the 49ers the sixth-biggest championship favorite in the league.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#49ers#Fpi#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Shares Sorrow, Condolences Over Death of Tunch Ilkin

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joined team president Art Rooney II and others in expressing his sorrow after learning of the passing of Tunch Ilkin Saturday morning. “We lost an incredible man with the passing of Tunch Ilkin. Tunch was special, someone who impacted everyone he came in contact with, myself included. He loved his family, lived his faith, and serving others was his passion. My prayers go out to his family,” Tomlin tweeted from his personal account.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy