On 9/11/2001 I was working at The Greenfield Recorder in advertising. I had just come back into the office after calling on an account. As I walked into the ad department, Jeannie Martin, the classified manager, told me that a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers in New York City. I remember saying that I wasn’t surprised because once the towers were built I always thought that a small plane might accidently hit one of the towers because of their height. Jeannie immediately corrected me, saying that it was a terrorist attack.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO