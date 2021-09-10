CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

Boyne City Fire Department Veteran Passes Away

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boyne City Firefighters Association says fireman Leon Bush, a 29 year veteran of the Boyne City Fire Department, has passed away. “It is with great sadness to report that we had to say goodbye to one of our own,” said the Boyne City Firefighters Association. “Fireman Leon Bush passed away earlier this week. Leon, a 29 year Boyne City Fire Department Veteran, was a dedicated fireman who served the citizens of Boyne City and surrounding townships with pride and selflessness. He was a great fireman and an even better friend.”

